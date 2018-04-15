Crews battle fire in Old West End Sunday morning

An early morning Sunday fire is under investigation after it quickly spread in an Old West End home.

The fire occurred on the 2700 block of Parkwood Avenue near Baldwin.

Crews say the fire broke out sometime after 4:30 a.m.

It started on the front porch area of the house, then made its way inside, up to the second story of the house.

The owners were not home at the time.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

