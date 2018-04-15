Parts of State Route 2 in Ottawa County closed Sunday

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says State Route 2 is closed Sunday from State Route 590, near mile marker 3, all the way to State Route 358, near mile marker 16, due to high water continuing to rise.

This also includes State Route 19 to State Route 358 on State Route 2

Ottawa County ODOT is still in the process of setting up a detour for this closure.

WTOL 11 is monitoring road closures closely and will provide updates as they become available.

