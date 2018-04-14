Rep. Latta lunch Saturday with Rep. Devin Nunes

Congressman Bob Latta welcomed Congressman Devin Nunes, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as the featured speaker at his 2018 Lincoln-Reagan Day Lunch at the University of Findlay Saturday.

"I'm honored to welcome Chairman Devin Nunes to Ohio's 5th Congressional District where he can share important insights into his work overseeing our nation's intelligence community," Congressman Latta said. "He has been a strong advocate for providing our intelligence agencies and departments with the tools they need while ensuring transparency for the American people."

Congressman Nunes is currently serving his eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represents California's 22nd District.

His name comes up quite a bit these days in Washington, but the California native says, despite the rain, he was happy to visit Findlay, an agricultural town that reminds him so much of home.

When asked about President Trump ordering military strikes that have already begun in Syria, both congressmen were confident with the president's joint actions with Britain and France. They believe it's the right response to suspected chemical attacks from Syria against its own defenseless people.

"As Secretary Mattis said, they're going to be in place, so they're going to analyze whether or not any more chemical activity is taking place, and so, as long as we can hold the coalition together with the French and the British, I think it's a good partnership and we will find any chemical weapons, and if they use them again then we'll have to target them again," Congressman Nunes said.

Congressman Latta represents Ohio's 5th congressional district, and has since 2007. That includes northwest and parts of central Ohio.

"President Obama said he was going to draw a red line in the sand, and multiple times he said he was going to draw a red line in the sand, and, you know, it didn't stop, and we saw the chemical attack again this week, and it's important for the world to take notice and do something because you can't let someone like Asad do what he's doing," Congressman Latta said.

There were many important topics to address with the congressmen Saturday. That includes what's going on with the investigation into Facebook?

Congressman Latta was a major player last week, interviewing Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

As Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Congressman Nunes is responsible for overseeing the 17 agencies and departments comprising the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Congressman Latta says he and the committee are working hard for safeguards with Facebook with the goal to get the American people more online privacy.

