WATCH: Riders testing Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point

Cedar Point posted POV video of the first ride on the new wood/steel “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster Steel Vengeance on Saturday.

Director of Communications Tony Clark and General Manager Jason McClure got the honor of one of the first rides after testing with water dummies was completed.

Steel Vengeance is 205 feet tall, has a 200 foot 90° drop and reaches a top speed of 74 miles per hour.

You must be 48” to ride Steel Vengeance.

Steel Vengeance will accommodate 1200 riders per hour.

