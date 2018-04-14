High School sophomores win 'Student of the Year' from Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of NW Ohio

Students were honored for their hard work raising money for cancer research on Saturday.

Six high school students from around the Toledo-area took part in a seven-week fundraising campaign to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of NW Ohio.

The students were honored at the grand finale of the groups inaugural ‘Student of the Year Campaign’.

The winners were a group of sophomore students, Alex Kasper from St. Francis, and Drew Hoffman and John Kight from Ottawa Hills.

Between the three boys they raised more than $83,000.

All of the students who took part raised more than $123,000.

WTOL’s Malena Caruso was the MC for the event.

She's also running in the running for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man and Woman of the Year campaign.

WTOL is proud to support Malena through the #11Together Champions of Hope campaign.

Her campaign ends at the grand finale on June 8.

