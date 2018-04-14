Man arrested after barricading himself in house with gun in west Toledo neighborhood

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.More >>
Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.
In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.More >>
Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.
Police say the man pushed the woman into her apartment and tied her up before leading her around her apartment demanding money.More >>
The United States, Britain and France decided to strike Syria for its apparent use of chemical weapons without waiting for a report from U.N. inspectors.More >>
Next Week: Rain will continue into Monday with a few wet snowflakes expected. Temperatures will stay below average with quite a bit of rain all week.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo fire said the truck had been in the water since at least 4 a.m.More >>
A Sandusky man is charged with his seventh OVI after being arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.More >>
