Man arrested after barricading himself in house with gun in west - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after barricading himself in house with gun in west Toledo neighborhood

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A SWAT team was called to a home in west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday morning on reports of a man barricaded inside with a gun.

Police received a call at 7 a.m. about the man on Beaufort and Roanoke Roads.

At 8:45 a.m. the men peacefully surrendered to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

There is no word at this time on why the man was barricaded inside the home.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly