Police say the man pushed the woman into her apartment and tied her up before leading her around her apartment demanding money.

Police: Woman tied up as man robbed her apartment

In addition to the shootings, a person was reportedly stabbed in east Toledo on Friday night.

Three of the shootings happened within blocks of each other in north Toledo and the fourth happened in west Toledo.

It was a busy weekend for Toledo Police (Source: WTOL)

Busy weekend for TPD: Four separate shootings result in two deaths

A man is facing murder charges after police say the person he shot died of his injuries in the hospital. Toledo Police say Daniel Kirby shot 27-year-old Charles White on Friday afternoon in west Toledo.

Man charged with murder after west Toledo shooting on Friday

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

There is no word at this time on why the man was barricaded inside the home.

Man arrested after barricading himself in house with gun in west Toledo neighborhood

A SWAT team was called to a home in west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday morning on reports of a man barricaded inside with a gun.

Police received a call at 7 a.m. about the man on Beaufort and Roanoke Roads.

At 8:45 a.m. the men peacefully surrendered to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

