Police investigating how truck got into Swan Creek

Crews are on the scene of a vehicle in Swan Creek on Saturday around 1 p.m.

After going into the creek, divers determined there was no one inside the vehicle.

Police are now investigating how the truck got into the creek.

Toledo fire said the truck had been in the water since at least 4 a.m.

The owners of the truck arrived on the scene while crews investigated the incident.

Police wouldn't confirm if the truck had been stolen at this time.

