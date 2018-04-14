Sandusky man arrested for 7th OVI

A Sandusky man is charged with his seventh OVI after being arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on April 13.

OSHP arrested Justin Dennis, 29, after a traffic stop on State Route 2 in Perkins Township around 5:20 a.m.

Police say they pulled Dennis over for a marked lanes violation and say Dennis showed signs of impairment.

Police arrested Dennis and took him to the OSHP Sandusky Post where Dennis consented to a breath test.

Police say Dennis blew at .096 blood alcohol content. The legal limit in Ohio is .08 BAC.

Police say Dennis has six prior convictions through Bowling Green Municipal Court and Sandusky Municipal Court, as well as a felony OVI pending in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

Dennis was held in the Erie County Jail.

