Walleye win thriller in double OT of Game 1 of playoffs

The Toledo Walleye win a stunner in T-Town Friday as they triumphed over the Indy Fuel 4-3 in double overtime at the Huntington Center.

The game-winning goal was made by Tyler Barnes just a little over one minute into the second overtime after a pass from Kyle Bonis set them up for victory.

"It's kind of surreal. It was definitely a playoff goal," Barnes said of the game-winning shot.

Goalie Pat Nagle also stopped 43 of 46 shots in the game.

The jersey raffle at Friday night's game also raised $6,040, which will be donated to the Humboldt Broncos. The Broncos, a Canadian junior hockey team, were involved in a crash that killed 16 of their players and staff.

The Walleye are up 1-0 in this playoff series against the Fuel.

Game 2 is at the Huntington Center with a start time of 5:15 p.m.

The Walleye are 23-2-1 all-time against the Fuel.

