In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - April - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - April 14, 2018

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, April 14, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning:

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

  • Chef Ryan Leisure
  • Making bourbon glazed pork chops and grilled salmon

Nature's Corner

  • Jenny Amstutz, owner
  • Talking spring gardening

Walk for Water 5K

  • Nickolas Wells, media director
  • Therese Orsagos, student organization outreach co-chair
  • Fundraising to increase Toledo's awareness of the worldwide lack of access to clean water
Powered by Frankly