Police: Alcohol suspected in crash that injured 2

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Toledo Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Fearing Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Police say a vehicle driven by Daryl Hills, 38, was heading northbound on Fearing when he swerved into the southbound lanes, narrowly missing one car before hitting a vehicle driven by Phillip Wolff, 27. Frankie Miles, 25, was a passenger in Wolff's car.

Police say Hills hit Wolff's vehicle on the driver's side.

Wolff was taken to UTMC with serious injures. Hills was also taken to UTMC with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.