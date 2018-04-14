Participate in a yoga relay to benefit LLS

Yoga lovers, are you up for a challenge that will benefit a great cause?

The 108 Yoga Challenge is on April 18, the 108th day of the year.

Teams of four will compete as a relay team. The goal is to complete 108 Sun Salutations in 108 minutes. Each person on the team will need to complete 27.

Teams will raise $1 for each Sun Salutation for a total of $108 at the end of the relay.

The money will go towards the Champions of Hope Campaign to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The challenge fills up at 27 teams, so register now if you're interested.

The challenge will be held at Middlegrounds Metropark at 6:30 p.m.

WTOL's Malena Caruso will be leading the challenge on her journey to raise money and awareness for LLS and the work they do for families in our area affected by blood cancer.

In addition to the yoga challenge, there will be coffee and hot chocolate from Maddie and Bella Coffee and special edition "Namaste in Toledo" t-shirts.

