Family dedicated to helping others, gets help

A Toledo family that devotes their life to serving others, got a taste of what they give to others.

WTOL 11 told you about the Eisenbachs last month. Kenny recently had his leg amputated due to medical complications from diabetes and the family needed help making their home handicap accessible.

Well, now their home is ready to go.

A month after life-altering surgery, the Eisenbach's home is handicap accessible and it's all thanks to community members who stepped up to help.

"Every day there's a trickle of tears because it's amazing what they've done," said Lisa Kronbach-Eisenbach, Kenny’s wife.

Lisa's husband Kenny had his leg amputated and their family couldn't afford to remodel the home. The pair have spent their life serving families affected by cancer through a free pantry called Nightingales Harvest. After seeing their service, so many stepped up to help raising close to $6,000.

"It's still surreal,"explained Lisa. “For the community to help out, I just want to thank each one of you from the bottom of our hearts.”

They are now equipped with a wheelchair lift for their car and their Toledo home has a new porch, rails, lift, and their bathroom remodeled to fit a wheelchair. It was a project so many were proud to be a part of like Chris Ray, owner of Access Quip.

"It really is a great feeling,” said Ray. “I feel that God has put me in this situation to help other people out because on a day to day basis people don't understand the barriers that happen in a home when something tragic happens."

WTOL 11 also mentioned the GoFundMe account that friends of Kenny and Lisa started. The Ability Center also saw it and signed up to help right away however they could.

"The Ability Center is just really thankful that we were able to help give back to someone who has given so much to our community," said Mallory Tarr, the marketing coordinator at The Ability Center.

They built the railings on the porch and also donated a walker to Kenny and Lisa and that's just two of the seven programs they offer.

“This is just going to make him feel more comfortable in his home,” said Tarr. “He will get around safer, he will be able to maneuver his home in a safe way."

The Eisenbachs are extremely grateful for all the support they've received and know they couldn’t have done it alone.

The remodel will make all the difference for Kenny coming back to his home from the hospital and rehab, but organizers still need close to $5,000 to pay for all the remodeling.

While Kenny isn’t home yet, he’s determined and fighting to return home so he can get back to serving others at the pantry.

"He wants to give back and it's his dream to help these cancer families at Nightingales Harvest,” said Lisa Kronbach-Eisenbach, founder and director of Nightingales Harvest. “So, for him to be able to return would be the best medicine in the whole wide world."

If you want to help the couple finish paying for the remodel you can make a donation at any Huntington Bank to the account 02471257286. Please make check out to Kathy Varga, family friend and organizer of the fundraiser.

You can also donate to the GoFundMe page here.

More info about Nightingales Harvest, how donate to the pantry or to volunteer can found at their website here.

