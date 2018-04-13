Walleye tournament Saturday honors late fisherman

James McAllister always enjoyed this time of the year because of the walleye run along the Maumee River.

His favorite spot was the Schroeder Farm Campground in Perrysburg.

“I had a guy tell me one time if he caught a fish at that end of the river the people at the other end of the river knew about it because they knew who it was: that loud mouthed red headed kid with the beard,” recalled James’ mom Marianne Pirolli.

But James’ voice was silenced three and a half years ago when he was killed in a car crash. He was 31 years old.

But James is remembered every year at Schroeder Farm with the Mac Memorial Fishing Tournament.

Last year, 40 teams participated. Money raised on Saturday will go to a Clay High School scholarship fund.

It costs two person teams $50 to enter and winning is based on the weight of the total catch.

First prize is $1500.

“My son was the most outgoing, loud boisterous fun loving person in the world,” said Pirolli.

There will also be second, third and fourth place prizes as well as a silent auction and raffle.

The tournament begins at sunrise and the winning weights will be announced at 3:00 p.m.

