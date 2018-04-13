Local lawn care companies anxiously await warmer weather

It might have been a while since you've heard the sound of a lawn mower in the area. That's why people who work at lawn care companies in the area are saying bring on spring weather! For them, it's about time for warmer weather, and growing grass.

At Maumee Bay Turf center in Oregon, employees are ready for winter to be over and done with. Friday was the first day they sent lawn care crews out to start cutting grass and it's a little bit of an unusual year for them.

Crews normally get back to work by April 1st, but Friday the 13th offered a little relief.

"We kinda morphed into this business, we started with grass, cutting grass and it kinda grew, so we're an all year long business that's ready for this kind of weather," said P.J. Kapfhammer, owner of Maumee Bay Turf Center.

Transitioning from winter to spring calls for all hands on deck. Kapfhammer said in northwest Ohio, the weather really drives the economy, so when spring hits, there's a buzz in the air.

