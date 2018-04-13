Highway worker killed on Ohio Turnpike gets memorial sign

On January 24th, 2012, 53-year-old John Fletcher of Perrysburg was killed by a semi tractor-trailer while working in a construction zone along the Westbound Turnpike near Fremont.

On Friday, the Ohio Turnpike Commission unveiled a new safety warning sign, which included a memorial to John.



"Maybe by attaching the name of someone who has been lost in service to them, it will humanize the program and make them think about it. And hopefully they will learn more about that story,” said Randy Cole with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

John’s widow was also at the ceremony.

"Every one of those orange barrels or cones represents your neighbor,” said Amy Fletcher.



Amy says even though people take the turnpike for a quick and efficient drive, people need to be understanding that some construction is necessary, and to be respectful of the men and women risking their lives to improve the roadway



"These guys are just like everybody else, they have a job to do and they try to do it well, and they try not to inconvenience you too much. They could close the road completely, and you would NOT like that."

Randy Cole wanted to remind drivers that slowing down to a safe 50 miles per hour will only add 2 minutes and 30 seconds to their drive in a smaller construction area, and 10 minutes in a larger zone.

And those mere minutes can't possibly be weighed against the lives of the workers on the road.

"Because you think of how many hours and how many minutes Amy has lost as a widow, and the life that was taken; that's 8,000 hours a year,” said Randy.



A total of 12 memorial signs will be erected for all 12 workers and Highway Patrol personnel killed along the Ohio Turnpike.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.