Youth Commission Job Fair happening Saturday at SeaGate Centre

The Toledo Youth Commission annual Youth Job Fair is Saturday at the SeaGate Centre.

It's a free event open those from ages 16 to 24.

Experts will be on hand to help with resumes and other pre-employment resources.

"Many of our young people parents and even us as professionals don't think about the benefit to our young people and so it's a great opportunity for employers to talk to young people one-on-one and won't even be able to do on-site interviews,” said Alicia Smith, City of Toledo’s Manager of Recreation.

The job fair runs tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SeaGate Centre.

Call 419-245-1417 for more information.

