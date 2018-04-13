Prices for downtown parking expected go up Friday night

Highs will be in the 40s both days with up to 2" of rainfall possible. Monday will be the coldest day with highest struggling to get out of the 30s.More >>
Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Most private lots are expected to crank their prices up. Lots near the two venues are expected to go as high as $20 to $25 for parking.More >>
It only happens a couple times a year and Saturday is the first time in 2018 for drivers to cash in on an amazing deal at the Toledo police Auto Auction.More >>
