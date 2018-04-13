Two men charged with aggravated murder for double homicide

A Lucas County grand jury indicted two men with aggravated murder on Friday for a double homicide that happened three months ago.

Earlier in April, Ricky Thompson, 19, and 27-year-old Sidney Slater were charged with aggravated burglary and other charges relating to the murders of Santiago Rease and Colleen Stamper.

But Lucas County Prosecutors said Thompson and Slater are also responsible for killing both Rease and Stamper back in January. Police found the bodies of Rease and Stamp in north Toledo. Both victims had at least one gunshot wound.

Thompson and Slater are both currently being held in the Lucas County Jail.

