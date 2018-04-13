Ohio State spring football game moved up - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio State spring football game moved up

(Source: Ohio State University) (Source: Ohio State University)
COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday, but that won't deter the Ohio State Buckeyes from playing their spring game.

Kickoff has been moved to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday due to threat of bad weather.

Gates will open at 10 a.m.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly