Ohio State spring football game moved up

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday, but that won't deter the Ohio State Buckeyes from playing their spring game.

Kickoff has been moved to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday due to threat of bad weather.

Announced this morning.. the @OhioStAthletics spring football game has been moved up to a 11:45 kickoff with threat of bad weather on Saturday. — Dan Cummins (@DanCummins11) April 13, 2018

Gates will open at 10 a.m.

