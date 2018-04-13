TPD looking to identify car vandal

The first real spring warm-up this year has arrived. Highs will be in the 70's both Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially reaching 80 degrees Friday.More >>
The first real spring warm-up this year has arrived. Highs will be in the 70's both Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially reaching 80 degrees Friday.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Kickoff has been moved to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday due to threat of bad weather.More >>
Kickoff has been moved to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday due to threat of bad weather.More >>
Toledo police are trying to identify a male who they say is wanted for causing extensive damage to a car in the area around Whitmer High School.More >>
Toledo police are trying to identify a male who they say is wanted for causing extensive damage to a car in the area around Whitmer High School.More >>
The Toledo Zoo sadly reports that four-year-old giraffe Bahati was humanely euthanized on Friday.More >>
The Toledo Zoo sadly reports that four-year-old giraffe Bahati was humanely euthanized on Friday.More >>
The Walleye host the Indy Fuel at the Huntington Center tonight at 7:35 p.m.More >>
The Walleye host the Indy Fuel at the Huntington Center tonight at 7:35 p.m.More >>
Northwood police are on the scene of a deadly crash Friday morning.More >>
Northwood police are on the scene of a deadly crash Friday morning.More >>