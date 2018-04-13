Playoffs begin Friday for Toledo Walleye - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Playoffs begin Friday for Toledo Walleye

While baseball season just began in the Glass City, hockey is not over for our Toledo Walleye!

Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Division Semifinals will be played Friday night. 

The Walleye host the Indy Fuel at the Huntington Center at 7:35 p.m. 

The next game will be Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in this 'win or go home' series.

There will be a jersey raffle Friday night, as well as rally towels for the first 1,500 fans for both Friday and Sunday's games.

