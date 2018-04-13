Police: Two dead after rollover crash

Northwood police are on the scene of a deadly rollover crash Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Curtice and Lemoyne at the entrance of the Menards in Northwood.

Police say two people died as a result of the crash.

Police say the car was headed down Wales when the driver went left of center, almost hitting a police officer. Police say the officer turned around and tried to pull the driver over.

Police say that's when the car crashed on Lemoyne Road.

"The suspect's car swerved into the officer's lane, almost hit him head on," said Northwood Police captain Jeff Zahradnik. "The officer turned around on the car and didn't catch up to them until the suspect was turning onto Lemoyne Road. He turned his lights and sirens on and the suspect's car came down there through the Menards parking lot and crashed the car."

Captain Zahradnik said the the car appeared to being going at a high rate of speed.

"The officer didn't catch up to them until the suspects were turning onto Lemoyne Road. He was no closer than a hundred yards behind at any time," Captain Zahradnik said.

An air ambulance also responded to the scene.

The road will be closed for at least one hour. There is another entrance to Menards on the other side of the store.

