Police release names of Northwood fatal crash victims

Northwood Police have released the names of two victims of a deadly rollover crash on Friday morning.

The victims are 52-year-old William R. Burgess and 51-year-old Kimberly J. Snavely, both of Oregon.

The crash occurred on Curtice and Lemoyne at the entrance of the Menards in Northwood.

Northwood Police Captain Jeff Zahradnik says his department got a report of a car driving erratically on Lemoyne Road.

Police followed the Chrysler Crossfire to Curtis Road in front of the Menards Store.

Captain Zahradnik says the car drove head-on at the Northwood Police car which swerved to avoid an accident.

That’s when the Chrysler overturned and skidded to a stop.

Both victims were trapped in the two-seat sports car and were removed by Police and Fire personnel.

Both were taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s office for autopsies.

Captain Zahradnik says Oregon Police are conducting the accident investigation because the Northwood Officer was involved in pursuing the Chrysler.

He says the Ohio state Highway Patrol will help investigators next week by downloading car performance data from the under-hood black box.

That requires investigators get a court order to access the data.

The Dashboard camera video from the Northwood Police car is also being checked as a part of the investigation.

An air ambulance also responded to the scene.

