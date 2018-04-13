Police locate missing Paulding Co. man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police locate missing Paulding Co. man

Danny Howell (Source: Ohio Attorney General) Danny Howell (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a missing man out of Paulding County. 

Police say 72-year-old Danny Howell has been located.

Police say Howell was reported missing after he left his home on Road 424 in Antwerp around 4:45 p.m. on April 12.

Howell suffers from hypertension, colon cancer, dementia and walks with a limp. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly