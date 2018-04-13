Police locate missing Paulding Co. man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a missing man out of Paulding County.

Police say 72-year-old Danny Howell has been located.

Police say Howell was reported missing after he left his home on Road 424 in Antwerp around 4:45 p.m. on April 12.

Howell suffers from hypertension, colon cancer, dementia and walks with a limp.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.