Paulding Co. police searching for missing man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Paulding County.

Police say 72-year-old Danny Howell left his home on Road 424 in Antwerp around 4:45 p.m. on April 12 and hasn't returned home.

Howell suffers from hypertension, colon cancer, dementia and walks with a limp.

Police say Howell was last seen in his orange 2008 Chevy HHR at the Walmart on State Route 37 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The vehicle has a license plate number of 035XJZ.

Howell is described as a white male standing at five feet eleven inches and weighing 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black athletic pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Howell should call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 419-399-3791, the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171, or 911.

