Money Talks News: Finding cheap or free vet care

These days, proper pet care is more expensive than ever.

Whether it's routine or emergency care, vets bills can take a huge bite from just about any budget. But if you find yourself short on cash, there are things you can do.

First, seek local advice. You can check with your local shelter because there are programs out there that many of them can probably help with.

Next, check vet schools in your area, where students perform procedures under supervision.

If it's not urgent, what's wrong with trying to sniff out a better deal. Shop around. Also, ask your vet for a lower price. Nothing wrong with negotiating. And finally, ask about payment plans.

You can also ask a charity for help.

The Humane Society has a list of pet financial aid organizations. And finally, there's pet insurance. But be sure and read that fine print to see what's covered and what isn't because some policies have lots of exclusions.

If you can't afford a vet, try to do something to help the innocent. Want some more information? Go to the Money Talks News website and do a search for pets.

