Mud Hens Baseball returns to Downtown Toledo

Some call it a 419 holiday and what else could they be talking about other than the Mud Hens Opening Day at Fifth Third Field.

More than 20,000 people came to the downtown area to take in all the events happening in Hensville and the Warehouse District.

Thousands made their way downtown Thursday. It was a no-brainer for some to be at the opening day festivities all day long.

"Why wouldn't you? Go Hens," exclaimed Derek Sheridan, a loyal Mud Hens fan.

For some opening day festivities are a tradition, but for others it was their first time celebrating in Hensville.

“I didn’t know it was this big of a deal, I guess and the weather is beautiful and just the atmosphere, not even being in the game is a good time still,” explained Alyssa Waclawski, a Mud Hens fan.

"It was really fun,” said Mikey Kozina, who went to the Mud Hens home opener with his family. “It was really cool to see."

"It's awesome,” explained Stacie Moreno, a Toledoan at her first opening day. “First time ever! We had friends that invited us out here so we decided to come out today and it's great."

With concerts and a huge block party, several took advantage of the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) taking their drinks from bar to bar.

A major theme from those out and about Thursday was a sense of pride for the Glass City they love.

"It's awesome because I didn't ever think that Toledo would get to this point and we've grown and there's these opportunities for us to hang out and close the street down," said Alyssa Waclawski.

"It has grown the past ten years, it’s just amazing,” said Pat McCarty, a Toledo fan. “I am very proud to be from the 419 area. You know, there is such a pride in the local movement, people want to support local restaurants, local business, local everything."

"We love Toledo! You will do better in Toledo, for sure," said Jamie Klear, celebrating her birthday at opening day on a petal pub with HandleBar Toledo.

Besides the weather being a home run, the Hen house was rocking as they claimed their first victory of the season in Fifth Third Field.

"I think this team has a lot of cohesiveness, we like the manager and they play hard," said Derek Sheridan.

While so many were celebrating Thursday, fans say it won't stop all season long. They will be there cheering on their Toledo Mud Hens.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.