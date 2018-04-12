Mud Hens Baseball returns to Downtown Toledo

The first real spring warm-up this year has arrived. Highs will be in the 70's both Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially reaching 80 degrees Friday.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo Mother who suffered an unimaginable loss is helped once again by the men and women who tried to save her daughter life.More >>
Toledo Federal Court Judge James Carr has ruled the Clean Water Act should be enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.More >>
Some call it a 419 holiday and what else could they be talking about other thatn the Mud Hens Opening Day at Fifth Third Field.More >>
This week, the Toledo Library system celebrates three branch centennials.More >>
Seagate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio is getting a head start on making sure children in Northwest Ohio have access to fresh milk during the summer months.More >>
