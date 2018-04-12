Michigan Senate votes to prohibit bans on pit bulls - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Michigan Senate votes to prohibit bans on pit bulls

The Michigan State Senate said no bans on pit bulls are allowed.

The chamber voted Thursday to prohibit local governments from dictating breed-specific regulations on dogs, specifically perceived as more aggressive.

At least 20 states already prohibit such breed-specific policies.

Michigan's bill now heads to the House.    

