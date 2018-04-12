University of Findlay showcases student art.

To cap off the end of their school year, the University of Findlay lets their students showcase artworks they've created either in class, or on their own.

The 2018 art and design exhibition is officially on display at the University of Findlay's Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion's 101 pieces are on display from 300 entries. An outside judge will come through and decide on winners and honorable mentions in nine categories.

The exhibit is free, and is open until April 26th

The art isn't just from art students either, but from other students as well who either have an artistic hobby, or who use the artistic practice to hone other skills in their major.

Art student Emily Ludig said it's important for all students on campus to be able to express themselves and showcase their work, regardless of their future profession.

"But, you'll notice in a lot of the art you'll see tons of horse pictures, animal pictures. The art on this campus definitely reflects the interest of the students on this campus," said Ludwig.

A reception and the awards for the Art and Design Exhibition will be handed out next Tuesday, April 17th at 7 p.m.

