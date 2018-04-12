UT moves spring football game

The University of Toledo has moved their spring football game.

The game has been moved to April 13 inside the Glass Bowl at 7 p.m.

Toledo Football has moved their spring game to tomorrow night (Friday) at 7 inside the Glass Bowl.



Youth camp remains on Saturday inside Fetterman at 10 am.

Youth camp remains on April 14 inside Fetterman at 10 a.m.

