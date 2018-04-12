Man sentenced to 20 years for killing acquaintance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man sentenced to 20 years for killing acquaintance

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man will spend 20 years in prison for killing a man last year.

Deshone Sykes reached a plea deal in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Sykes admitted to killing Jonathon Cain and plead guilty to a lesser sentence of involuntary manslaughter.

Police believe Sykes and Cain knew each other, and that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Ramon Searcy was also charged in the case and also reached a plea deal.

Searcy will be sentenced later this month. 

