Man sentenced to 20 years for killing acquaintance

A Toledo man will spend 20 years in prison for killing a man last year.

Deshone Sykes reached a plea deal in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Sykes admitted to killing Jonathon Cain and plead guilty to a lesser sentence of involuntary manslaughter.

Police believe Sykes and Cain knew each other, and that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

READ ALSO: Murder suspect in north Toledo shooting now in custody

Ramon Searcy was also charged in the case and also reached a plea deal.

Searcy will be sentenced later this month.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.