Toledo Mud Hens 2018 Opening Day is here!

The day you've been waiting for is finally here: Toledo Mud Hens Opening Day for the 2018 season!

The food, the fun, a great baseball game. All of that and more is waiting for you in downtown Toledo on Thursday.

The Mud Hens coming into their home opening with a 4-2 record under first-year manager Doug Mientkiewicz. The Hens have started the season off hot, with third baseman Dawel Lugo boasting hit streak of six consecutive games.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 at Fifth Third Field as the Mud Hens take on the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. This will be the start of a four-game series with the Red Sox.

It is going to be a nice and warm 72 degrees, the warmest home opener in Fifth Third Field history.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m, but there is so much you can do before then.

The Swamp Shops opens at 9 a.m, giving you plenty of time to pick up some Hens gear before the game starts.

At noon, head down to Hensville for a block party that goes on all day long. Enjoy food, drink and a good time, even if you don't have tickets for the game.

The Mud Hens will continue their home stand with a three-game series against Durham Bulls next week. The Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

