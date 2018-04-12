Child safely home after found wandering alone

A child is back home safely with her family after being found wandering in a parking lot early Thursday morning.

The child was found by neighbor Lola Wright on the 1800 block of Broadway Street near Orchard in south Toledo.

"I heard the little girl screaming and crying. I got up and looked out the window and she was standing in the door of the school, so I came out and got her," Wright said.

Wright said she found the child wearing just her underwear and a T-shirt. She took the child home and called the police.

"She looks like she was about three to four years old. Pretty little girl, she's got curly brown hair," Wright said.

Toledo police were able to find the girl's home, which was on Orchard Street.

Police say the girl wandered out of her house, crossed Broadway Street and ended up at the door to her daycare.

The child was returned to her family.

"She just said she was scared and cold," said Wright. "I'm glad she was returned safely."

