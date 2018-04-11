Perrysburg student runs 'Student of the Year' campaign to help families fighting cancer

High school students in the area are campaigning to raise money and awareness for cancer.

Perrysburg Senior, Karter Seitz, with the help of Swig Restaurant, is campaigning for Student of the Year through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Every dollar that Karter raises is a point and the student with the most points at the end of the campaign will be named the Student of the year.

Karter is involved in orchestra, track and cross country at Perrysburg and has also received a scholarship to Holy Cross.

But one thing many don't know about this successful young man is that when he was eight-years-old, he lost baby brother to cancer.

Karter decided by running for Student of the Year, he can help families who battle cancer.

"The mission of LLS is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from. And that leukemia is the number one cancer killer for children under the age of 20. I just wanted to the campaign in memory of my brother," said Seitz.

The event at Swig lasted until 7 p.m. where $10 vouchers were being sold. Those vouchers were able to get anyone who purchased one, two Coney dogs and fries or an alcoholic drink. All of the proceeds, as well as a raffle with quality prizes, will go to Karter's campaign, but ultimately to LLS.

Anyone who purchased a voucher can use them for the next six months.

