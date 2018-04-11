State grants to pay for portions of road expansion in Findlay

With new industrial developments comes the need for improved infrastructure.

Two major construction projects in Findlay will need better road access once these businesses are up and running.

North of town, the new 740,000 square foot Campbell's warehouse will need a new 390 foot extension of McLane Drive.

And off of Bright Road near the Tall Timbers Industrial Park, the Autoliv Nissin plant and warehouse will have an extension of Production drive will be stretched across Bright Road.

The city received gr ants totaling $733,000, for the $1.25 million project. The separate companies will cover the remaining costs of the road extension. The city will also install full utilities along the roads as well.

Along with making it safer and more efficient for these companies to have easy access to major roads, it also opens up for future developments as well.

"But these roads will also provide future infrastructure for further investment. So, the spec building that is going up in Findlay, Production Drive West will also service them. So they no longer have to use Crystal Avenue, but they can come off of Bright road which is our 4 lane connector to I-75," said Tim Mayle, economic development director for Findlay-Hancock County.

Construction of the two new roads is expected to begin sometime this Spring.

