Fifth Third Field seating made by local Bowling Green company

Did you know the seats in the stands at Fifth Third Field are built right here in northwest Ohio?

Pinnacle Plastic Products in Bowling Green has been operating for 22 years. They specialize in custom blow molds for a variety of plastic items.

The machine makes stadium seating and can produce both a top and bottom portion of a seat every one minute and 45 seconds.

"We replaced all of the seating for the Cincinnati Reds a couple years ago, they were tickled pink with that," Operation Manager for Pinnacle Todd Overly said. "We've done the Kansas City Royals, and we are talking with the Pittsburgh Pirates right now."

They also serve local stadiums including Bowling Green State University's Stroh Center.

But Wednesday, the client was the Toledo Mud Hens, as thousands of replacement seats have been ordered for Fifth Third Field in advance of the oncoming baseball season.

Muddy, himself, visited the workers Wednesday to give some in-person quality control supervision.

Of all the contracts Pinnacle has, it's the local work like these seats for Firth Third field that gives these workers the most pride.

"We're very, very excited about that," Overly said. "Our employees are thrilled to death. We plan on giving them tickets to get up there and sit in the seats and stuff like that."

So if you happen to be taking in a Mud Hens game, either at opening day or sometime later in the season, just remember that by sitting in the stands you are also supporting a local business.

