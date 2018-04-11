Maumee Farmer's Market not happening this summer

Shoppers won't be able to snag fresh fruits and vegetables or grab dinner from the food trucks at the Maumee Farmer's Market this summer

The property where the Farmer's Market was previously located, is currently in the works of being sold. Now the Uptown Business Association is looking at moving the market from Friday to Saturday evenings.

The Farmer's Market decided that wouldn't be a good fit for vendors and decided to take the season off and will re-evaluate in the future.

Across the river however, the Perrysburg's Farmers Market begins its season on May 10th.

Earlier, the market said that it was reducing its hours. But after members of the community spoke out about the change, the market decided to switch the hours back to Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

