UT Equestrian Team holds fundraiser for human trafficking victims

The University of Toledo Equestrian Team is helping victims of human trafficking Wednesday. The team hosted Horses for Humanity.

There were four horses on campus Wednesday for people to ride.

The group was asking people for a donation of at least $3.

All the money collected Wednesday went to the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition.

Wednesday isn't the first time the equestrian team stepped up to help people in need.

"Last semester, we did it for the hurricane victims and we wanted to do something for the local area this time," UT Equestrian Team member Nicole Archer said. "People like horses."

It wasn't just horses there. There was also a petting zoo that includes a calf, goat, some bunnies and even some chickens.

