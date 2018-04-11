UT Equestrian Team holds fundraiser for human trafficking victims

The first real spring warm-up this year has arrived. Highs will be in the 70's both Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially reaching 80 degrees Friday.More >>
The first real spring warm-up this year has arrived. Highs will be in the 70's both Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially reaching 80 degrees Friday.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It was the thoughtlessness of a classmate and a post on social media that lead Luken to a desperate place. But since his death, the word bully has not been emphasized, but instead kindness.More >>
It was the thoughtlessness of a classmate and a post on social media that lead Luken to a desperate place. But since his death, the word bully has not been emphasized, but instead kindness.More >>
The first real spring warm-up this year has arrived. Highs will be in the 70's both Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially reaching 80 degrees Friday.More >>
The first real spring warm-up this year has arrived. Highs will be in the 70's both Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially reaching 80 degrees Friday.More >>
A vote is expected on Wednesday in Columbus on two bills targeting murder cases close to home.More >>
A vote is expected on Wednesday in Columbus on two bills targeting murder cases close to home.More >>
Shoppers won't be able to snag fresh fruits and vegetables or grab dinner from the food trucks at the Maumee Farmers Market this summerMore >>
Shoppers won't be able to snag fresh fruits and vegetables or grab dinner from the food trucks at the Maumee Farmers Market this summerMore >>
All the money collected Wednesday went to the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition.More >>
All the money collected Wednesday went to the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition.More >>