Important times for Mud Hens Opening Day

Baseball returns to the glass city Thursday as the Mud Hens host their home opener at Fifth Third Field.

It looks like the weather will cooperate, and there will likely be some big crowds downtown.

If you are thinking of coming down for the game, here are some key times:

The Swamp Shop at the ballpark will open at 9 a.m.

A Block Party at Hensville will kick off at Noon and keep going all day.

Gates at Fifth Third Field will open at 2:30 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled right around 4:05 p.m.

