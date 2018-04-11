Cedar Point preps new ride for opening day

It may not feel like it, but Cedar Point is just three weeks away from its opening day.

There is a new attraction this year called Steel Vengeance. It's a re-working of the old Mean Stream design with a brand new track.

Crews are working right now to make sure all controls work and the ride is ready for its first riders.

"For the train testing, we run the train around one time, one after the other," said Project Manager, Adam Pooch.

Cedar Point opens for the season May 5th.

