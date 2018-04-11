Owens Community College selects 7th President

Following a five-month nationally-advertised search, the board of trustees for Owens Community College has named Steve Robinson, Ph.D. as the institution’s new president.

The appointment was announced following the board’s meeting held on campus Wednesday.

Robinson joined Owens Community College in January 2015, when he was named provost and vice president of academic affairs. In July 2017, the board appointed Robinson interim president.

“We are thrilled Steve will be leading our college as we begin a new chapter here at Owens Community College,” Board Chair Diana H. (Dee) Talmage said. “During the past year, Steve has demonstrated he has the skills and vision to serve our students, engage our faculty and connect to the community in a way that will continue to make Owens a vital part of this region. He was a key member of the senior leadership team that developed and executed the plan that brought Owens Community College out of fiscal watch, and he has made countless contributions to both our academic programming and the management of our college during his time here. He has our board’s full support as he assumes this new role.”

Talmage says Robinson was one of 41 candidates considered for the presidency and was one of two finalists for the position.

Robinson’s deep knowledge of the school, his solid connections throughout northwest Ohio and his career spent working for community colleges were all factors leading to the board’s decision, she adds.

Robinson began his career as a professor of English at Mott Community College, a two-year public institution with more than 7,000 students located in Flint, Michigan.

During his tenure there, Robinson served as president of the Mott Community College Education Association, interim dean of Mott’s Social Sciences Division, interim dean of Health Sciences and executive dean of planning, research & qualitative initiatives.

He also served as dissertation chair for the Community College Leadership Program at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, and as a graduate lecturer at the University of Michigan Flint campus.

“The faculty, staff and students of Owens Community College are a daily inspiration to me,” Robinson said. “Nothing could make me prouder than to lead this institution toward a bright and promising future. Owens is an indispensable partner to this region. The students we serve are critical to the schools, hospitals, businesses and agencies that make our community thrive. We must become an engine of workforce development that prepares our students for in-demand jobs and fosters innovative solutions to the problems facing our region. My goal will be to work with the leaders of this area, our students and our faculty to make sure Owens is offering the training and experiences to help our graduates make meaningful contributions to northwest Ohio and beyond.”

Robinson is a member of the Rotary Club of Greater Toledo, an institutional team lead for the Student Success Leadership Institute, a member of the State of Ohio Guaranteed Transfer Task Force and a board member of the Regional Growth Partnership.

He currently is one of 40 community college leaders completing an Aspen Institute presidential fellowship for community college excellence.

