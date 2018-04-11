Owens Community College selects 7th President

Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through middayMore >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Shoppers won't be able to snag fresh fruits and vegetables or grab dinner from the food trucks at the Maumee Farmers Market this summerMore >>
Shoppers won't be able to snag fresh fruits and vegetables or grab dinner from the food trucks at the Maumee Farmers Market this summerMore >>
All the money collected Wednesday went to the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition.More >>
All the money collected Wednesday went to the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition.More >>
If you are thinking of coming down for the game, here are some key times:More >>
If you are thinking of coming down for the game, here are some key times:More >>
It may not feel like it, but Cedar Point is just three weeks away from its opening day.More >>
It may not feel like it, but Cedar Point is just three weeks away from its opening day.More >>
Following a five-month nationally-advertised search, the board of trustees for Owens Community College has named Steve Robinson, Ph.D. as the institution’s new president.More >>
Following a five-month nationally-advertised search, the board of trustees for Owens Community College has named Steve Robinson, Ph.D. as the institution’s new president.More >>