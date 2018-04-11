Sierah's Law , Reagan Tokes Act pass Ohio Senate

Two bills targeting murder cases close to home both passed the Ohio Senate on Wednesday in Columbus.

The first is Sierah's Law, named for Sierah Joughin.

“Sierah Joughin’s life helped make the lives of others better. Today, in the spirit of Sierah, we can help make Ohio lives safer," said Ohio Senator Randy Gardner.

The law passed 31-2 in Senate and now will move to the State house. The hope for the law is to create a registry of violent offenders for those who commit violent crimes including murder.

A judge will announce next week whether her killer, James Worley, will spend life in prison, or be sentenced to death as recommended by the trial jury.

The second bill is the Reagan Tokes Act which was passed by the senate unanimously. It is also headed to the State House.

The bill seeks to change how violent felons are sentenced and monitored once they are released.

Reagan Tokes, an Anthony Wayne grad, was kidnapped, raped and murdered in Columbus.

Brian Golsby is serving life in prison for killing Tokes.

