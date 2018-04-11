18-year-old accused of murder faces judge

An accused killer faced a judge on Wednesday.

Tavon Tucker, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Deshawn Gott in January.

Taylor was 17 at the time of the shooting that occurred on Woodland and City Park in central Toledo.

His case was moved over to adult court, his extensive juvenile record playing a part in the move, according to prosecutors.

A 15-year-old teen was also arrested in the shooting. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Taylor is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

