FIRST ALERT: Spring Fever is Spreading!

Ten days into April and the warmest temperature? 52° on April 3rd!

Mother nature is about to blow that away just in time for opening day!

It will be getting warmer each day Wednesday through Friday.

Friday may end up being the first 80 degree day of the year.

Poor timing for the weekend: rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday.

Opening day looks fantastic. First pitch temperature = 68°.

There is a chance of rain showers in the early morning hours Thursday.

Saturday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday may be rainy and much cooler with highs in the 50s.

Robert Shiels WTOL