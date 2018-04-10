AgriBusiness tour in Fostoria draws professionals from 4 states

Dozens of agricultural professionals visited northwest Ohio Tuesday to learn more about what happens to crops after being d ropped off at local refineries.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association held its first AgriBusiness tour in Fostoria Tuesday.

Attendees from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois heard presentations on the grain industry, consumers demands and learned more about what actually goes on behind the scenes as harvested crops are processed and refined.

"So, anytime we can gain perspective from some of our stakeholders we're dealing with, but also learning about what the consumer demands are, it helps us gain perspective into our business and do things in a better way," Chad Rosebrook with Legacy Farmers our of Findlay said.

As a $100 billion a year industry in Ohio, agriculture is a driving force for the state economy. Agribusiness employs or involves one out of every seven to eight jobs in the state.

As tour attendees saw first hand Tuesday at Mennel Milling and the POET Biorefinery, the agriculture industry has far more potential beyond supplying food.

"Whether it be plastics, or crayons, some of them have soy bean oil, and a whole variety of products, it really is neat to see what our agricultural commodities can become," Chris Henney, President and CEO of OABA said.

The Ohio Agribusiness Association hopes to make tours like these an annual event around the state.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.