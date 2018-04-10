Mercy Health and Central Catholic High School announce partnership

A big investment and partnership was announced Tuesday.

Mercy Health and Central Catholic High School are teaming up to invest $1.2 million into the high school.

The money will go toward updating the Gallagher Stadium with new turf and replacing the track. It will also replace the current elevator inside the school that has been working since 1928.

This is just the beginning of an investment in the Cherry Street Corridor.

The has been $6 million to provide economic and housing opportunities for the neighborhood and improving the Cherry Street area.

More projects will be announced later in the year.

