One man chooses lucky puck, wins a Jeep

A big thrill for a man from the Lake baseball team.

Darrel Wagner won a 2018 Jeep thanks to Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

Wagner was one of 13 people invited by the Toledo Walleye to take part in the wrap up to their annual Chuck-a-Puck fundraising program.

"I was invited to participate in the Chuck-a-Puck contest for all the different organizations that did Chuck-a-Puck through the Walleyes this year to go down on the ice and select a puck out of a thousand pucks in the back of a Jeep," Wagner said. "Luckily for me, I pulled the winning puck."

Different organizations can team up with the Walleye each year for their Chuck-a-Puck program as a way to raise money for their operations.

