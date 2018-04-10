Elementary school supports fellow student finding organ match

The Donate Life Green Chair was in the WTOL 11 studio all day Tuesday. But just the day before, an entire elementary school went green.

Glenwood Elementary in Rossford asked their students to wear green to help support one of their own.

Melissa Bitkowski, a second grader, celebrated receiving two matches for a kidney transplant. Her teachers said that Melissa will need to miss two to three days of school a week for dialysis treatment, but she is always a positive student who never misses homework assignments.

"It makes me feel very special and I may have had a little bit of happy tears," said Morgan Bitkowski, Melissa's sister.

"Most kids had no clue as to the seriousness she has been dealing with, because again, her attitude is so good and she is just so upbeat all of the time. So it is a great opportunity for us to talk to the kids about perseverance, about dealing with adversity and about overcoming challenges," said Jim Vassal, an art teacher at the school.

Melissa was not in school Tuesday, as she was going through some final tests to see which donated kidney would be the best match.

